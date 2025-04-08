Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Blast Hits BJP Leader's Residence in Punjab

A grenade attack occurred outside the home of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar, Punjab. Police arrested two suspects, linking the act to ISI and investigating ties to Babbar Khalsa International. The incident raises concerns about Punjab's law and order under the Aam Aadmi Party's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:43 IST
Special DGP Arpit Shukla. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development that has further heightened political tensions in Punjab, a grenade was hurled at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar. The incident, which occurred in the early hours, has been rapidly addressed by local law enforcement, resulting in the arrest of two suspects.

Special DGP Arpit Shukla confirmed the arrests, asserting that the attack aimed to disrupt communal harmony in the region. Initial investigations suggest ties to Pakistan's ISI and have unveiled Zeeshan Akhtar, linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, as the mastermind. Operations are underway to further the investigation, with central agencies on alert.

The incident has sparked severe criticism from political figures, including BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, who blamed the governance of the Aam Aadmi Party for deteriorating law and order. Union Minister Ravneet Bittu echoed these concerns, highlighting a prevailing atmosphere of fear in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

