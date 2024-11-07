Left Menu

Maryam Nawaz's Controversial Swiss Sojourn

Maryam Nawaz, Punjab's chief minister, travels to Switzerland for medical reasons amid criticism. The Punjab government faces backlash for using a chartered plane and lacking local medical facilities. Joining family in Geneva, Maryam will undergo check-ups and may visit London before returning to Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 07-11-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 18:14 IST
Maryam Nawaz
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, embarked on a medical and recreational visit to Switzerland on Thursday, sparking criticism from opposition parties.

While the Punjab government attempted to downplay the trip, citing medical reasons, it has faced backlash over the use of a chartered plane and the perception of inadequate local healthcare facilities. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's Senior Minister, confirmed Maryam's travel to Geneva for a thyroid check-up.

Maryam Nawaz will be joined in Switzerland by her father, Nawaz Sharif, and her two brothers, who have already arrived from London. The family plans to spend time together at a resort, with a possible visit to London before returning to Pakistan later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

