Maryam Nawaz's Controversial Swiss Sojourn
Maryam Nawaz, Punjab's chief minister, travels to Switzerland for medical reasons amid criticism. The Punjab government faces backlash for using a chartered plane and lacking local medical facilities. Joining family in Geneva, Maryam will undergo check-ups and may visit London before returning to Pakistan.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, embarked on a medical and recreational visit to Switzerland on Thursday, sparking criticism from opposition parties.
While the Punjab government attempted to downplay the trip, citing medical reasons, it has faced backlash over the use of a chartered plane and the perception of inadequate local healthcare facilities. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's Senior Minister, confirmed Maryam's travel to Geneva for a thyroid check-up.
Maryam Nawaz will be joined in Switzerland by her father, Nawaz Sharif, and her two brothers, who have already arrived from London. The family plans to spend time together at a resort, with a possible visit to London before returning to Pakistan later this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jagdambika Pal, chairperson of joint parliamentary panel on Waqf bill, rejects opposition allegations of violation of norms by him.
Orban Accuses EU as Opposition Gains Ground in Hungary
Opposition Party Shakes Up Hungarian Politics
Opposition Intensifies Against Proposed Cement Plant in Telangana
Political Rifts in Assam's Opposition Alliance Emerge Amidst Bypoll Candidate Dispute