Maryam Nawaz's Controversial Swiss Sojourn

Maryam Nawaz, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, embarked on a medical and recreational visit to Switzerland on Thursday, sparking criticism from opposition parties.

While the Punjab government attempted to downplay the trip, citing medical reasons, it has faced backlash over the use of a chartered plane and the perception of inadequate local healthcare facilities. Marriyum Aurangzeb, Punjab's Senior Minister, confirmed Maryam's travel to Geneva for a thyroid check-up.

Maryam Nawaz will be joined in Switzerland by her father, Nawaz Sharif, and her two brothers, who have already arrived from London. The family plans to spend time together at a resort, with a possible visit to London before returning to Pakistan later this month.

(With inputs from agencies.)