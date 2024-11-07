Pentagon's Commitment to Political Neutrality

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has reassured military personnel of the Pentagon's dedication to an orderly transition to the administration of Donald Trump. Austin emphasized that the armed forces would steer clear of political entanglements and maintain readiness to execute all lawful orders.

The Defense Secretary underscored the military's role in remaining separate from political affairs, holding steadfast to their duty to protect the republic with integrity and professionalism. Austin conveyed this stance in a memo distributed to troops on Wednesday night.

Austin reiterated the U.S. military's commitment to standing together with valued allies and partners, which he described as essential to bolstering national security.

