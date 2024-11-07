Left Menu

Adityanath Denounces Congress Call to Reinstate Articles 370 and 35A

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Congress and National Conference for pushing to restore Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming it would reignite terrorism. Addressing Chhath Puja attendees, he stressed national unity and warned that such moves threaten India's integrity and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:29 IST
Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lambasted the Congress and National Conference for advocating the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a Chhath Puja event, he accused these parties of endangering national unity and attempting to drag the region back into terrorism.

Adityanath voiced his concern that the Congress's actions could lead to renewed unrest in the valley, undermining the progress achieved since the abrogation of these articles in 2019. He urged the Congress to distance itself from such proposals, warning of consequences similar to the articles' removal.

The Chief Minister appealed for unity, highlighting the significance of cultural festivals like Chhath Puja in fostering togetherness. He emphasized the need to protect India's integrity, inferring that past policies had perpetuated violence and division in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

