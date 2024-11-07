Left Menu

India Celebrates U.S. Election Result, Eyes Stronger Bilateral Ties

Following the U.S. presidential election, India congratulates Donald Trump on his victory and aims to enhance the India-U.S. partnership. Prime Minister Modi highlights past successful collaborations and engages in discussions with Trump to further strength ties in technology, defense, and other sectors.

Updated: 07-11-2024 22:11 IST
In the wake of a tightly contested U.S. presidential election, India has expressed its satisfaction with the outcome, extending congratulations to President Donald Trump on his re-election. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, emphasized India's commitment to bolstering its multifaceted alliance with the U.S., celebrating Trump's political resurgence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a warm telephonic exchange with President Trump, affirming mutual intentions to enhance collaboration across various sectors, including technology and defense. Modi acknowledged Trump's victory as a testament to the American populace's faith in his leadership, referencing prior successful engagements between the two leaders.

The emphasis on promoting global peace and ensuring the prosperity of both nations remains central to this dialogue. Concurrently, issues such as immigration and bilateral relations with Canada were touched upon, highlighting ongoing discussions aimed at facilitating legal migration and fortifying international ties.

