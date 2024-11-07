Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Defends Constitution Against BJP's Controversial Remarks

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, rebukes Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his 'Naxals' statement, asserting that the people of Maharashtra and the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition will defend Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's constitutional ideals against BJP's disparaging attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:14 IST
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has responded sharply to recent remarks by Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who referred to initiatives like the caste census as 'Naxalite ideas'. Gandhi dismissed these allegations, emphasizing that any insult to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, revered architect of the Indian Constitution, will not be tolerated by Maharashtra's people.

Gandhi took to social media platform X to reiterate his stance, underscoring that such 'shameful' attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would inevitably fail. He pledged that the Congress, alongside allies like the Maha Vikas Aghadi, will remain steadfast in protecting the constitutional values initiated by Ambedkar.

The controversy arises ahead of the Maharashtra state elections, set for November 20, amid Gandhi's efforts to promote a caste census. Fadnavis accused Gandhi of undermining the Constitution, claiming his actions were orchestrated to appeal to urban Naxals and anarchists. Gandhi maintains that the Constitution's dignity must be preserved, promising that a caste census will be conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

