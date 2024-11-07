Emotions Stir Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Over Special Status

In a recent development, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh emphasized that emotional issues often cause upheavals such as the one witnessed in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly over the special status issue.

The assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to establish a constitutional mechanism to restore the erstwhile state's special status, a move applauded by valley-based political entities but protested by the BJP, seeking its withdrawal.

Speaking to PTI in Indore, Singh noted, "When you play with emotions, such incidents happen." He further criticized the BJP's remarks on Rahul Gandhi's display of a red constitution copy and discussed the Congress's strategic plans with former member Deepak Joshi.

