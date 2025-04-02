Opposition Unites Against Waqf Amendment Bill Amidst Political Tensions

Leaders from Congress, alongside the INDI Bloc, have vehemently opposed the Waqf Amendment Bill as political tensions rise. The Congress-led INDIA alliance is strategizing to counter the bill's provisions before it reaches the parliamentary floor.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi criticized the bill, arguing it undermines Muslim interests and centralizes authority in the hands of government officials. Ravi told ANI, "This bill is against the interests of Muslims. It centralizes power in the government and collector's offices. We completely oppose this bill."

Simultaneously, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi protested outside Parliament, wearing black and wielding a placard with the message, "Reject Waqf Bill." Harish Rawat, a senior Congress figure, shared with ANI concerns that past questions regarding amendments were resolved through dialogue, accusing the BJP of pushing an agenda of polarization.

In today's session, CPI-M MP John Brittas criticized the bill, asserting its potential to create societal polarization, while Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi warned it could disrupt national peace. Gogoi lamented the lack of clause-by-clause scrutiny in the Joint Parliamentary Committee, arguing the legislation undermines the Constitution and minority rights.

Congress's K Suresh confirmed that the INDIA bloc staunchly opposes the bill, noting a unanimous decision among INDIA leaders to reject it. Khaleequr Rahman accused the government of pursuing the bill in an unconstitutional manner, a sentiment echoed by Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, who labeled the amendments as dictatorial.

As opposition solidifies against the Waqf Amendment Bill, significant concerns persist regarding its impact on community harmony. The bill, slated for parliamentary discussion post-Question Hour, was first introduced in Lok Sabha the previous August, with an ensuing Joint Parliamentary Committee review led by Jagdambika Pal.

The bill seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to address regulatory and management issues concerning Waqf properties. (ANI)

