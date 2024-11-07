Ajit Pawar Visits Prakash Ambedkar: A Political Connection

On Thursday, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar, paid a visit to the residence of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar to inquire about the latter's health following a recent angioplasty.

Prakash Ambedkar, who is the grandson of the esteemed Dr. B R Ambedkar and a significant political figure, has recently undergone the medical procedure. His health holds particular interest due to his influential role in state politics.

The VBA, under Ambedkar's leadership, is actively participating in the Maharashtra assembly elections, fielding candidates for 177 seats in the upcoming November 20 polls.

