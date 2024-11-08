Left Menu

U.S. Pushes for Swift Aid to Ukraine Amid Political Shift

The U.S. aims to deliver all approved aid to Ukraine before President Biden's term ends, amidst concerns over future support due to President-elect Trump's criticism of the aid to Ukraine, which is vital for its resistance against Russian aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 00:36 IST
U.S. Pushes for Swift Aid to Ukraine Amid Political Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government is determined to push through all designated aid to Ukraine before President Joe Biden's administration concludes, a State Department official revealed on Thursday.

With President-elect Donald Trump, who secured victory in this week's election, having voiced strong opposition to Biden's Ukrainian assistance, questions loom about the continuation of U.S. support for Ukraine in their conflict with Russia.

The issue has sparked significant anxiety regarding the future of backing for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration during a critical time in their defense efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024