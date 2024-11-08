U.S. Pushes for Swift Aid to Ukraine Amid Political Shift

The United States government is determined to push through all designated aid to Ukraine before President Joe Biden's administration concludes, a State Department official revealed on Thursday.

With President-elect Donald Trump, who secured victory in this week's election, having voiced strong opposition to Biden's Ukrainian assistance, questions loom about the continuation of U.S. support for Ukraine in their conflict with Russia.

The issue has sparked significant anxiety regarding the future of backing for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration during a critical time in their defense efforts.

