Putin Praises Trump's Bravery: A Path to Restored Relations?

In a statement on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended his congratulations to Donald Trump for clinching the U.S. presidency. Notably, Putin praised Trump's fortitude during a past assassination attempt, describing him as courageous.

Putin commented on Trump's declared interest in mending U.S.-Russia ties and resolving the Ukrainian conflict, asserting that these intentions merit attention and consideration. He confirmed to work with the elected leader favored by the American populace.

Addressing potential future communication with Trump, Putin expressed his willingness to engage in talks, underscoring Russia's open stance on resuming bilateral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)