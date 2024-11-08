Moscow Awaits U.S. Move to Mend Relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to restore relations with the United States, emphasizing that initiatives must come from the U.S. side. He cited U.S. support for Ukraine as a significant factor in the current historic low of bilateral relations but remains hopeful for future improvements.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow is prepared to mend its strained relations with Washington, although he affirmed that the next steps must be taken by the United States. The comments came during a speech on Thursday where Putin outlined his vision for restoring bilateral ties.
The Kremlin has consistently maintained that the relationship between the two countries is at a historic low, largely attributing the downturn to American support for Ukraine. This support, according to Russian officials, has severely strained diplomatic channels.
Despite the challenges, Putin remains optimistic about the possibility of renewing better relations between Russia and the United States in the future. However, he emphasized that concrete measures should originate from the U.S. for any progress to happen.
