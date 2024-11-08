Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Continued Aid Surge to Ukraine Amid Power Transition

The United States is committed to increasing aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the White House, despite the upcoming transition from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 01:21 IST
U.S. Pledges Continued Aid Surge to Ukraine Amid Power Transition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House has firmly stated that the United States will continue to escalate its aid to Ukraine, ensuring support remains unwavering during the imminent presidential transition.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the significance of this aid, underscoring the Biden administration's intent to bolster Ukraine's needs in the coming months.

The commitment to aiding Ukraine remains steadfast, even as the administration prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024