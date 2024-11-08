U.S. Pledges Continued Aid Surge to Ukraine Amid Power Transition
The United States is committed to increasing aid to Ukraine, as confirmed by the White House, despite the upcoming transition from Democratic President Joe Biden to Republican President-elect Donald Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2024 01:21 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 01:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House has firmly stated that the United States will continue to escalate its aid to Ukraine, ensuring support remains unwavering during the imminent presidential transition.
Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the significance of this aid, underscoring the Biden administration's intent to bolster Ukraine's needs in the coming months.
The commitment to aiding Ukraine remains steadfast, even as the administration prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Battleground Showdowns: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Ignite Voter Momentum
Balancing AI: New White House Rules for National Security
Election Day Drama: The Battle for the White House
Diwali Lights Up the White House: President Biden's Celebration
The Final Countdown: A Tight Race to the White House