U.S. Pledges Continued Aid Surge to Ukraine Amid Power Transition

The White House has firmly stated that the United States will continue to escalate its aid to Ukraine, ensuring support remains unwavering during the imminent presidential transition.

Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized the significance of this aid, underscoring the Biden administration's intent to bolster Ukraine's needs in the coming months.

The commitment to aiding Ukraine remains steadfast, even as the administration prepares to hand over power to President-elect Donald Trump in January.

