Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a firm stance against reverting Russia to its pre-2022 direction, which he described as influenced by external powers. During a recent question-and-answer session, Putin highlighted the need for Russia to prioritize its own interests.

Addressing inquiries about Russia's future beyond his leadership, Putin emphasized that the country should not exist in a subordinate or semi-subordinate state. He described the previous path as associated with a veiled external intervention aimed at subordinating Russia to the interests of others.

Putin reiterated Russia's openness to integration but underlined a refusal to be subjected to the dictates of other nations. His remarks signal a strong desire for Russia to foster an independent trajectory while safeguarding its sovereignty.

