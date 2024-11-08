Putin's Vision for Russia: A Path Unshackled from Subordination
Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that he does not want Russia to revert to its pre-2022 trajectory, marked by foreign subordination. He highlighted Russia's determination to prioritize national interests over any external influences at a recent Q&A session.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a firm stance against reverting Russia to its pre-2022 direction, which he described as influenced by external powers. During a recent question-and-answer session, Putin highlighted the need for Russia to prioritize its own interests.
Addressing inquiries about Russia's future beyond his leadership, Putin emphasized that the country should not exist in a subordinate or semi-subordinate state. He described the previous path as associated with a veiled external intervention aimed at subordinating Russia to the interests of others.
Putin reiterated Russia's openness to integration but underlined a refusal to be subjected to the dictates of other nations. His remarks signal a strong desire for Russia to foster an independent trajectory while safeguarding its sovereignty.
