Left Menu

Putin's Vision for Russia: A Path Unshackled from Subordination

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that he does not want Russia to revert to its pre-2022 trajectory, marked by foreign subordination. He highlighted Russia's determination to prioritize national interests over any external influences at a recent Q&A session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sochi | Updated: 08-11-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 02:38 IST
Putin's Vision for Russia: A Path Unshackled from Subordination
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a firm stance against reverting Russia to its pre-2022 direction, which he described as influenced by external powers. During a recent question-and-answer session, Putin highlighted the need for Russia to prioritize its own interests.

Addressing inquiries about Russia's future beyond his leadership, Putin emphasized that the country should not exist in a subordinate or semi-subordinate state. He described the previous path as associated with a veiled external intervention aimed at subordinating Russia to the interests of others.

Putin reiterated Russia's openness to integration but underlined a refusal to be subjected to the dictates of other nations. His remarks signal a strong desire for Russia to foster an independent trajectory while safeguarding its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024