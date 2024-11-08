Left Menu

Republicans Solidify Senate Dominance, Project House Control

Republicans are projected to expand their Senate majority to 53 seats and maintain control of the House. Dave McCormick is set to defeat Democratic Senator Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, and Republicans are on track for greater control, aligning with Trump’s legislative agenda.

Updated: 08-11-2024 03:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 03:28 IST
Republicans are poised to tighten their grip on Congress, projected to increase their Senate majority to 53 seats while maintaining a hold on the House of Representatives. This move could allow President Donald Trump to fulfill campaign promises, with further gains possible in outstanding Senate races.

Key projections showed Republican Dave McCormick defeating Democratic Senator Bob Casey in Pennsylvania, a victory that cements the party's control of the Senate next year. Should Republicans win additional close races in Arizona and Nevada, their majority could rise to 55 seats.

Simultaneously, Republicans are nearing a House majority, requiring only nine more wins to secure full control. With 10 races in California pending results, a conclusive outcome may take longer. However, control of both chambers would enable Trump to potentially advance key policy measures like tax cuts and immigration restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

