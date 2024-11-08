Left Menu

Celebrating L K Advani: A Legacy of Devotion and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to BJP veteran L K Advani, recognizing him as one of India's most respected statesmen. Modi highlighted Advani's dedication to India's progress and his intellectual contributions, while noting the conferral of the Bharat Ratna on him for his service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:23 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:23 IST
Celebrating L K Advani: A Legacy of Devotion and Development
L K Advani
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to BJP stalwart L K Advani on Friday, acknowledging his role as one of India's most revered statesmen. Modi underscored Advani's relentless commitment to the nation's development.

Born 97 years ago, Advani has served as the deputy prime minister and former BJP president, shaping the political landscape of India. In recognition of his exceptional service, Advani was recently honored with the Bharat Ratna, adding a special significance to his birthday this year.

Modi, while expressing his respect for Advani's intellect and insights, remarked on the valuable guidance he has received from the statesman over the years. The prime minister concluded his tribute by wishing Advani a long and healthy life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024