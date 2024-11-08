Celebrating L K Advani: A Legacy of Devotion and Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to BJP veteran L K Advani, recognizing him as one of India's most respected statesmen. Modi highlighted Advani's dedication to India's progress and his intellectual contributions, while noting the conferral of the Bharat Ratna on him for his service.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday wishes to BJP stalwart L K Advani on Friday, acknowledging his role as one of India's most revered statesmen. Modi underscored Advani's relentless commitment to the nation's development.
Born 97 years ago, Advani has served as the deputy prime minister and former BJP president, shaping the political landscape of India. In recognition of his exceptional service, Advani was recently honored with the Bharat Ratna, adding a special significance to his birthday this year.
Modi, while expressing his respect for Advani's intellect and insights, remarked on the valuable guidance he has received from the statesman over the years. The prime minister concluded his tribute by wishing Advani a long and healthy life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
