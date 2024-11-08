Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Targets Deputy CM Over Ganga Matsya Community's Plight

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticizes Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for allegedly auctioning fishing rights, affecting the Ganga Matsya community's livelihood. He promises to push for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, spotlighting this issue amid the Channapatna bypolls where his son is a candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 09:56 IST
Kumaraswamy Targets Deputy CM Over Ganga Matsya Community's Plight
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has alleged that Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is responsible for the distress faced by the Ganga Matsya community. Speaking in Channapatna's Karekoppa village on Thursday, Kumaraswamy accused Shivakumar of exploiting fishing rights in lakes that were vital to the community's livelihood.

He asserted that powerful entities received the community's longstanding fishing rights through auctions, leaving them without income. Kumaraswamy vowed to advocate for the Ganga Matsya community's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribe category, citing the need for political representation and referencing past support from DT Jayakumar, a former minister from Kumaraswamy's party.

This criticism comes as bypolls approach, with NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy contesting against Congress's CP Yogeshwara in Channapatna. The Election Commission has slated these polls for November 13, with votes covering 48 constituencies in 15 states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

