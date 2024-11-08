Left Menu

Kushner Sidelines White House Return

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former U.S. President Donald Trump, will not return to the White House. Instead, he may provide advice on Middle East policy according to sources cited by the Financial Times.

Jared Kushner, former senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, will not be making a return to the White House, according to a report by the Financial Times on Friday.

Kushner, who played a significant role during Trump's presidency, is considering an advisory position focused on Middle East affairs, the report indicated.

The information comes from individuals familiar with the situation, suggesting his potential involvement in diplomatic advisement rather than a full-time political role.

