The Chinese ambassador to the United States has stated that conflicts over tariffs, trade, science, and technology yield no winners, echoing these sentiments a day after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. The ambassador, Xie Feng, underscored the importance of cooperation over confrontation in today’s global landscape.

Addressing a U.S.-China Business Council dinner, Xie welcomed American companies to invest in China, signaling a desire to further economic ties between the two nations. His comments, available via the embassy's website, reveal a diplomatic focus on mutual benefits rather than divisive economic strategies.

Xie Feng also pointed to the importance of dialogue in tackling pressing global challenges including climate change and the advancement of artificial intelligence. By advocating for cooperation, he demonstrated China’s commitment to addressing these issues alongside the international community.

