Diplomacy Over Division: Chinese Ambassador Addresses Trade Tensions
The Chinese ambassador to the U.S. emphasized that no country benefits from trade wars, science, and technology conflicts. Following Donald Trump's presidential election victory, he encouraged U.S. investment in China and highlighted dialogue on global issues like climate change and artificial intelligence.
- Country:
- China
The Chinese ambassador to the United States has stated that conflicts over tariffs, trade, science, and technology yield no winners, echoing these sentiments a day after Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. The ambassador, Xie Feng, underscored the importance of cooperation over confrontation in today’s global landscape.
Addressing a U.S.-China Business Council dinner, Xie welcomed American companies to invest in China, signaling a desire to further economic ties between the two nations. His comments, available via the embassy's website, reveal a diplomatic focus on mutual benefits rather than divisive economic strategies.
Xie Feng also pointed to the importance of dialogue in tackling pressing global challenges including climate change and the advancement of artificial intelligence. By advocating for cooperation, he demonstrated China’s commitment to addressing these issues alongside the international community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Battleground Showdowns: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Ignite Voter Momentum
Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions
Union Cabinet approves new railway line to connect AP's new capital Amravati with investment of Rs 2,245 crore.
Saudi Arabia's Investment Conference: Bridging Global Finance Amid Turmoil
MoRD Approves 88 Roads and 55 Bridges in Meghalaya under PMGSY-III with Rs 1,056.82 Crore Investment