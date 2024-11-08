Left Menu

AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, emphasized the critical role of party workers ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, urging them to dedicate the next few months to campaign efforts. Kejriwal described AAP as the nation's 'only hope', vowing to combat forces working against the party.

  • India

In the latest political maneuver ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal rallied the party's workforce, recognizing them as the pivotal strength of the campaign.

Addressing party workers via a video message on X, Kejriwal issued a clarion call, inspiring a concentrated effort over the next two to three months. He heralded AAP as the 'only hope for the country' and urged members to prioritize electoral work.

Kejriwal also warned of adversarial forces intent on undermining AAP, yet remained optimistic, describing the party as a 'fresh breeze' in the political realm, championing key issues like health and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

