AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections

In the latest political maneuver ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal rallied the party's workforce, recognizing them as the pivotal strength of the campaign.

Addressing party workers via a video message on X, Kejriwal issued a clarion call, inspiring a concentrated effort over the next two to three months. He heralded AAP as the 'only hope for the country' and urged members to prioritize electoral work.

Kejriwal also warned of adversarial forces intent on undermining AAP, yet remained optimistic, describing the party as a 'fresh breeze' in the political realm, championing key issues like health and education.

(With inputs from agencies.)