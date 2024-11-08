Left Menu

Europeans Aim for Unity in Response to Trump's Return

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between European leaders and the newly reelected U.S. President Donald Trump. He highlighted the need for a strong European Union amidst ongoing conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, following discussions with other leaders in Budapest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 13:31 IST
Olaf Scholz Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a climate of geopolitical tension, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need for unity among European leaders, particularly in their dealings with the newly reelected U.S. President, Donald Trump.

During a gathering in Budapest, Scholz acknowledged that the way forward involves strengthening the ties between Europe and the U.S., while emphasizing that discussions on this have been a significant focus.

With conflicts simmering in both Europe and the Middle East, Scholz stressed that the European Union must enhance its own security measures, asserting the necessity of collective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

