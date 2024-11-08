Europeans Aim for Unity in Response to Trump's Return

In a climate of geopolitical tension, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz underscored the need for unity among European leaders, particularly in their dealings with the newly reelected U.S. President, Donald Trump.

During a gathering in Budapest, Scholz acknowledged that the way forward involves strengthening the ties between Europe and the U.S., while emphasizing that discussions on this have been a significant focus.

With conflicts simmering in both Europe and the Middle East, Scholz stressed that the European Union must enhance its own security measures, asserting the necessity of collective action.

(With inputs from agencies.)