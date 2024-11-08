Modi Targets Congress, Champions Unity and Development in Maharashtra Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce attack on the Congress-led INDIA bloc Friday, accusing it of efforts to remove constitutional provisions from Jammu and Kashmir. Modi was firm that no global power would reinstate Article 370, addressing a rally ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Highlighting Congress's alleged agenda of caste division, Modi warned attendees of their tactics designed to provoke community rifts. He asserted the importance of unity among castes, emphasizing that India's progress in Maharashtra has been notable under Mahayuti's governance, with significant achievements in infrastructure and foreign investments.

Modi chided the opposition MVA, calling it a dysfunctional coalition. He credited his and Mahayuti's leadership for Maharashtra's development resurgence, pledging future progress. He urged women to challenge the MVA's regressive stances and promoted empowering initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, which the opposition allegedly dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)