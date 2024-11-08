CEC Rajiv Kumar Denounces Derogatory Remarks in Maharashtra Polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar took a strong stance against the use of derogatory remarks towards women during the Maharashtra Assembly election campaigns. Speaking via video conference with other election commissioners, he directed officials to implement stringent actions against those responsible for such comments.

Kumar addressed the issue in a meeting attended by top police and election officials, emphasizing the need to uphold the dignity of women in political discourse. The election commission had previously instructed political parties and candidates to avoid any language or conduct deemed disrespectful to women.

Recent comments by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, targeting Shiv Sena's Shaina N C, have sparked controversy. Kumar's directive reinforced that personal attacks unrelated to public roles are unacceptable, urging political figures to elevate their rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)