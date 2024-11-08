Putin's Stance on Ukraine: Dialogue with the President-Elect

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his willingness to discuss the situation in Ukraine with Donald Trump, the U.S. president-elect. Despite this openness, the Kremlin emphasized that Russia's demands in Ukraine remain firm.

On Thursday, Putin extended congratulations to Trump on his election victory, lauding his courage during an assassination attempt. Moscow signaled its readiness for dialogue with the forthcoming Republican leader.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that a phone conversation between Trump and Putin is not yet on the agenda, underscoring the premature nature of speculating improvements in U.S.-Russia relations. Nonetheless, Putin remains committed to dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)