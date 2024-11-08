Modi Critiques Congress at Nashik Rally: The Shift Towards One Nation

During a rally in Nashik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, describing it as a 'parasitic party' that has been disowned by the nation due to its actions.

He accused Congress of relying on alliances to contest elections in key states like Maharashtra, Bihar, and Jharkhand. Modi criticized the party for failing to eradicate poverty, while also alleging their involvement in numerous scams.

Highlighting his administration's achievements, Modi mentioned the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, emphasising the realization of the 'One Nation, One Constitution' vision. Modi visited the Shree Kalaram temple, seeking blessings for a prosperous Maharashtra and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)