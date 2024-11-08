China-EU Relations: A New Era of Cooperation

President Xi Jinping has reiterated China's commitment to strengthening its collaborative efforts with the European Union to confront worldwide issues.

In a recent meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Xi called on Italy to assume a constructive role in enhancing China-EU relations.

Highlighting the importance of addressing bilateral differences, he stressed the need for 'mature and stable' ties between the two regions, according to a report from state broadcaster CCTV.

