China-EU Relations: A New Era of Cooperation

China seeks to bolster its partnership with the European Union to tackle global issues, urging Italy to contribute positively. President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of managing differences to facilitate mature and stable relations between China and the EU during his meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:57 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo Credit: Chinese Foreign Ministry) Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • China

President Xi Jinping has reiterated China's commitment to strengthening its collaborative efforts with the European Union to confront worldwide issues.

In a recent meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Xi called on Italy to assume a constructive role in enhancing China-EU relations.

Highlighting the importance of addressing bilateral differences, he stressed the need for 'mature and stable' ties between the two regions, according to a report from state broadcaster CCTV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

