Election Battle Heats Up: TMC's Arup Chakraborty Stirs Controversy

In a move that has sparked political uproar, Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty has been accused of inviting controversy by urging party workers to influence voters during the Taldangra assembly by-election.

Opposition BJP has raised serious allegations against Chakraborty for reportedly defying the Election Commission's regulations by promoting campaigning on November 13, the day of the by-election, an act clearly prohibited under the model code of conduct.

The controversy comes as part of a larger political battle in the region, with by-elections scheduled for several other constituencies, including Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao, and Medinipur, on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)