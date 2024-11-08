Left Menu

Election Battle Heats Up: TMC's Arup Chakraborty Stirs Controversy

Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty faces backlash for urging party workers to influence voters during the Taldangra by-election. Opposition BJP accuses Chakraborty of violating election regulations by promoting campaigning on voting day. This move has intensified political tensions leading up to the November 13 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has sparked political uproar, Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty has been accused of inviting controversy by urging party workers to influence voters during the Taldangra assembly by-election.

Opposition BJP has raised serious allegations against Chakraborty for reportedly defying the Election Commission's regulations by promoting campaigning on November 13, the day of the by-election, an act clearly prohibited under the model code of conduct.

The controversy comes as part of a larger political battle in the region, with by-elections scheduled for several other constituencies, including Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao, and Medinipur, on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

