Election Battle Heats Up: TMC's Arup Chakraborty Stirs Controversy
Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty faces backlash for urging party workers to influence voters during the Taldangra by-election. Opposition BJP accuses Chakraborty of violating election regulations by promoting campaigning on voting day. This move has intensified political tensions leading up to the November 13 elections.
In a move that has sparked political uproar, Trinamool Congress MP Arup Chakraborty has been accused of inviting controversy by urging party workers to influence voters during the Taldangra assembly by-election.
Opposition BJP has raised serious allegations against Chakraborty for reportedly defying the Election Commission's regulations by promoting campaigning on November 13, the day of the by-election, an act clearly prohibited under the model code of conduct.
The controversy comes as part of a larger political battle in the region, with by-elections scheduled for several other constituencies, including Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Harao, and Medinipur, on the same day.
