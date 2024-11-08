Tensions Escalate in Jammu: BJP Leads Protests Against NC-Congress Resolution

Protests erupted across various districts in the Jammu region on Friday as citizens voiced their opposition against the National Conference and Congress. The outcry followed a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly concerning special status.

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Sat Sharma, led the demonstration against the NC-led government. Hundreds of BJP activists participated, raising slogans and burning effigies to signify their discontent. Sharma condemned the ruling government, accusing them of compromising the assembly's integrity.

Claims of anti-national agendas and misleading the public were echoed by various BJP leaders, asserting that Congress and NC attempts to restore Article 370 are futile. Protests also took place in multiple districts as BJP members demanded a reassessment of the resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)