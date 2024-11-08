Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Jammu: BJP Leads Protests Against NC-Congress Resolution

Protests broke out in Jammu against the National Conference and Congress over a resolution for special status. BJP's Sat Sharma led the protest, criticizing the resolution as undemocratic and anti-national. BJP activists conducted demonstrations while opposing any attempts to revert to previous political arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:06 IST
Tensions Escalate in Jammu: BJP Leads Protests Against NC-Congress Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Protests erupted across various districts in the Jammu region on Friday as citizens voiced their opposition against the National Conference and Congress. The outcry followed a resolution passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly concerning special status.

Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, Sat Sharma, led the demonstration against the NC-led government. Hundreds of BJP activists participated, raising slogans and burning effigies to signify their discontent. Sharma condemned the ruling government, accusing them of compromising the assembly's integrity.

Claims of anti-national agendas and misleading the public were echoed by various BJP leaders, asserting that Congress and NC attempts to restore Article 370 are futile. Protests also took place in multiple districts as BJP members demanded a reassessment of the resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024