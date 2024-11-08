Ireland Prepares for Pivotal Election Amid Shifting Political Landscape

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris officially launched the country's general election campaign on Friday, in a strategic move to consolidate his coalition's lead as support for the opposition Sinn Fein dwindles.

Although Harris had a deadline until March, an earlier election was set in motion following a generous 10.5-billion-euro budget windfall. Confirming Nov. 29 as the electoral date, the emphasis now shifts to critical issues including housing, immigration, and potential economic impacts from the U.S. presidential election.

The recent dip in approval for Sinn Fein, compounded by internal issues, has provoked a call to action from its leader Mary Lou McDonald, who targets the strained public services and inflated housing costs as pivotal campaign points. The party aims to regain momentum and obstruct Fine Gael and Fianna Fail's anticipated governance pact.

