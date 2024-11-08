L K Advani: Celebrating a Legendary Statesman

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday, as accolades poured in from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as a statesman who played a crucial role in furthering India's development and shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party's trajectory.

This milestone year is especially notable as Advani received the prestigious Bharat Ratna for his notable service to the nation. Modi, accompanied by BJP President J P Nadda, personally visited Advani's residence to extend their greetings.

Home Minister Amit Shah reflected on Advani's influential tenure, noting his contributions to public service and party organization. Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind described him as a guiding light in Indian politics, whose leadership has left an enduring impact on the country's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)