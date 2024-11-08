L K Advani: Celebrating a Legendary Statesman
Veteran BJP leader L K Advani turned 97, celebrated for his pivotal role in the party's rise in national politics. Prime Minister Modi praised him as a statesman committed to India's development, while other leaders lauded his visionary leadership and dedication to the country.
- Country:
- India
Veteran BJP leader L K Advani celebrated his 97th birthday on Friday, as accolades poured in from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed him as a statesman who played a crucial role in furthering India's development and shaping the Bharatiya Janata Party's trajectory.
This milestone year is especially notable as Advani received the prestigious Bharat Ratna for his notable service to the nation. Modi, accompanied by BJP President J P Nadda, personally visited Advani's residence to extend their greetings.
Home Minister Amit Shah reflected on Advani's influential tenure, noting his contributions to public service and party organization. Meanwhile, former President Ram Nath Kovind described him as a guiding light in Indian politics, whose leadership has left an enduring impact on the country's progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- L K Advani
- BJP
- India
- politics
- Bharat Ratna
- Narendra Modi
- leadership
- statesman
- pioneering
- visionary
ALSO READ
MRPL Wins Asian Leadership Award for Innovative HR Strategies
Liverpool Breaks New Ground Under Arne Slot's Leadership
BIRET Secures Global Leadership in Sustainable Real Estate
PM Narendra Modi asked me to address his cabinet on AI six years ago, was the first national leader to make such an ask: Nvidia's Jensen Huang.
Condemning Terrorism: J&K's Leadership Speaks Out Amidst Recent Attacks