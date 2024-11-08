Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Blasts BJP: Allegations of MLA Purchases and Loyalty Shifts

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP of buying legislators to form governments, especially in Bihar. He criticized the party's alleged misuse of power, referring to the 2016 demonetisation as a major scam. Yadav also claimed the BJP was damaging democracy and dividing India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chatra | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:26 IST
  India

On Friday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leveled serious accusations against the BJP, claiming the party purchases MLAs in states where it struggles to form governments.

Speaking at an election rally in Chatra, Jharkhand, Yadav asserted that the BJP had even 'grabbed' the Chief Minister to seize power in Bihar, referring to Nitish Kumar's alliance shift.

He also took a critical stance against the 2016 demonetisation, describing it as a monumental scam, and charged the BJP with sowing discord and threatening the foundations of Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

