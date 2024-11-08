Modi's Battle Cry in Maharashtra: Unity Over Division

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated his campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections with a strong message of unity, encapsulated in the slogan 'Ek hai, toh safe hai'. This builds on the previous message by Yogi Adityanath, portraying the importance of staying united in contrast to Congress's alleged divisive tactics.

During his rallies, Modi challenged the Congress allies to let Rahul Gandhi speak in favor of Hindutva figures like V D Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. He criticized the Congress for its historical opposition to reservation since the era of Jawaharlal Nehru and painted the opposition bloc, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as lacking direction.

Highlighting the developmental agenda of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, Modi called for votes against the directionless MVA, asserting that the Congress's alleged attempts to divide castes must be resisted. He emphasized the need for uniformity to secure a prosperous future for Maharashtra and criticized the opposition's coalition for being focused on personal gains over public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)