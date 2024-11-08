Left Menu

Modi's Battle Cry in Maharashtra: Unity Over Division

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his campaign for Maharashtra assembly polls, emphasizing unity with the slogan 'Ek hai, toh safe hai'. He challenged Congress on its divisive politics and anti-reservation stance, while highlighting his party's commitment to development and criticizing Shiv Sena's alliance with Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhule | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:33 IST
Modi's Battle Cry in Maharashtra: Unity Over Division
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated his campaign for the Maharashtra assembly elections with a strong message of unity, encapsulated in the slogan 'Ek hai, toh safe hai'. This builds on the previous message by Yogi Adityanath, portraying the importance of staying united in contrast to Congress's alleged divisive tactics.

During his rallies, Modi challenged the Congress allies to let Rahul Gandhi speak in favor of Hindutva figures like V D Savarkar and Bal Thackeray. He criticized the Congress for its historical opposition to reservation since the era of Jawaharlal Nehru and painted the opposition bloc, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), as lacking direction.

Highlighting the developmental agenda of the ruling Mahayuti coalition, Modi called for votes against the directionless MVA, asserting that the Congress's alleged attempts to divide castes must be resisted. He emphasized the need for uniformity to secure a prosperous future for Maharashtra and criticized the opposition's coalition for being focused on personal gains over public interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024