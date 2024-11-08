Pradhan Urges for Political Shift in Jharkhand

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a sharp critique against the INDIA bloc and the JMM-led coalition, accusing them of corruption and nepotism in Jharkhand. Speaking at a rally in Chakradharpur, Pradhan urged citizens to remove the current 'corrupt' government and support the BJP to protect local culture and identity.

Pradhan further alleged that under Hemant Soren's administration, Jharkhand's development was hindered. He asserted that fundamental aspects like 'Roti, Beti, Mati' (bread, daughter, and land) are at risk and only the BJP can offer protection. Pradhan positioned BJP as the party of the marginalized and urged voting for BJP in the upcoming elections.

The BJP leader also addressed the lack of development in Chaibasa, emphasizing that BJP and NDA are best suited for regional development and safeguarding tribal and indigenous rights. The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)