Left Menu

Pradhan Urges for Political Shift in Jharkhand

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticized the INDIA bloc and JMM-led coalition for corruption and nepotism in Jharkhand. He urged voters to support BJP to safeguard local heritage and ensure development. Pradhan emphasized BJP's commitment to aiding marginalized communities ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:37 IST
Pradhan Urges for Political Shift in Jharkhand
Dharmendra Pradhan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has launched a sharp critique against the INDIA bloc and the JMM-led coalition, accusing them of corruption and nepotism in Jharkhand. Speaking at a rally in Chakradharpur, Pradhan urged citizens to remove the current 'corrupt' government and support the BJP to protect local culture and identity.

Pradhan further alleged that under Hemant Soren's administration, Jharkhand's development was hindered. He asserted that fundamental aspects like 'Roti, Beti, Mati' (bread, daughter, and land) are at risk and only the BJP can offer protection. Pradhan positioned BJP as the party of the marginalized and urged voting for BJP in the upcoming elections.

The BJP leader also addressed the lack of development in Chaibasa, emphasizing that BJP and NDA are best suited for regional development and safeguarding tribal and indigenous rights. The Jharkhand assembly elections are scheduled for November 13 and 20, with results to be declared on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024