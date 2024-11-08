Left Menu

Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Defense Minister's Dismissal

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stepped down, replaced by Israel Katz, after PM Netanyahu's dismissal. Gallant was seen as a moderate voice, and his firing sparked protests. Gallant urged focus on returning Gaza hostages. Katz, a Netanyahu loyalist, emphasizes halting Iranian aggression and dismantling Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 19:55 IST
Yoav Gallant
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant officially stepped down on Friday, succeeded by Israel Katz, the former Foreign Minister. This transition follows Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss Gallant earlier in the week.

The dismissal has triggered widespread protests across Israel, as Gallant was perceived as a moderate voice within a predominantly far-right government. Observers see this move as indicative of Netanyahu's administration prioritizing hardline policies over diplomatic efforts, particularly concerning hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

In his farewell address, Gallant expressed gratitude to the military and emphasized the ongoing mission to return the 101 remaining hostages. Israel Katz, while taking on the role, underscored objectives including combating Iranian aggression and diminishing Hamas and Hezbollah's threat. Katz affirmed that returning hostages is a paramount moral goal.

