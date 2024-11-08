Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Rejects Social Media Influence on Policy

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared that social media will not dictate his government's agenda. He urged lawmakers to remain unaffected by online trends when forming policies. Abdullah also addressed inconsistencies among MLAs regarding a resolution on Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Updated: 08-11-2024 20:55 IST
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has firmly stated that his administration's agenda will not be influenced by social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, or WhatsApp. His remarks came during the Motion of Thanks for the lieutenant governor's address in the Assembly.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of setting the government's agenda based on the people's will rather than online trends, urging legislators to avoid crafting policies on what he referred to as the 'University of WhatsApp and Facebook.' He highlighted instances where MLAs, especially those from the People's Democratic Party, shifted their stance allegedly due to social media influences.

The Chief Minister defended a resolution asserting Jammu and Kashmir's special status against inconsistency in political stances. He criticized some for initially supporting and later opposing the motion, and reiterated the resolution's significance, suggesting it posed challenges to central decisions made on August 5, 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

