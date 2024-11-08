Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn Post-Special Status Resolution

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the passage of a resolution seeking to restore the region's special status. Despite opposition from the BJP, the historic Assembly session marked a political milestone. Abdullah emphasized the people's rekindled voice and commitment to accountability and statehood restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-11-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 21:28 IST
On Friday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah declared a significant political victory for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as the Assembly passed a resolution aimed at restoring the region's special status. This achievement marks the end of a challenging period since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, though brief, was historic in its agenda. Despite protests from the BJP, the ruling National Conference succeeded in passing the resolution, calling for dialogue between the central government and the region's elected representatives for the reinstatement of special status.

Abdullah highlighted that the resolution's passage has allowed the people of Jammu and Kashmir to find their voice once more. The chief minister criticized the opposition for disrupting proceedings, emphasizing the essential role of statehood and constitutional safeguards in the region's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

