Congress Demands Fair Polls in Assam Amidst BJP Threats
The Congress in Assam has urged the Election Commission to ensure fair by-elections by installing CCTV cameras and deploying paramilitary forces at polling booths. Alleging voter intimidation by the BJP, Congress seeks preventive measures against booth capturing and unlawful activities amid poll-related violence reports.
The Assam Congress has called on the Election Commission to implement robust security measures ahead of the by-elections, alleging intimidation by the ruling BJP. Concerns include potential booth capturing and rigging, underscored by recent reports of poll-related violence.
The Congress has requested the deployment of central paramilitary forces and installation of CCTV cameras at sensitive polling stations. It stresses the need for vigilance amid fears of voter manipulation and unlawful activities, especially in the constituencies of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Samaguri, and Behali.
The party has also criticized recent police transfers in Nagaon district, viewing them as illegal and potentially exacerbating election concerns. Demanding reinstatement of officers, Congress warns against mobile phones in polling booths to avoid any malpractices.
