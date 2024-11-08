International Diplomacy Tackles Anti-Semitic Football Fan Attacks

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar held discussions in Amsterdam with Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel and far-right leader Geert Wilders in response to anti-Semitic assaults on Israeli soccer supporters. Van Weel underscored the Netherlands' condemnation of such violence, reiterating there is no room for hatred or anti-Semitism.

Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Muslim views, emphasized their mutual goal of combating anti-Semitism and excluding radical Islamic ideologies from free societies. This conversation comes after Wilders communicated his indignation over the attacks in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier that day.

The assaults targeted Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in the city for a match against Ajax. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, attending an EU summit when the incident occurred, planned to return early to meet Jewish community leaders in Amsterdam, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)