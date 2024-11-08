Left Menu

International Diplomacy Tackles Anti-Semitic Football Fan Attacks

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar meets Dutch officials, including Justice Minister David van Weel and politician Geert Wilders, to address anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. Efforts to prosecute perpetrators and emphasize unity against anti-Semitism are discussed amid heightened tensions linked to the Ajax vs. Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar held discussions in Amsterdam with Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel and far-right leader Geert Wilders in response to anti-Semitic assaults on Israeli soccer supporters. Van Weel underscored the Netherlands' condemnation of such violence, reiterating there is no room for hatred or anti-Semitism.

Geert Wilders, known for his anti-Muslim views, emphasized their mutual goal of combating anti-Semitism and excluding radical Islamic ideologies from free societies. This conversation comes after Wilders communicated his indignation over the attacks in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier that day.

The assaults targeted Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in the city for a match against Ajax. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, attending an EU summit when the incident occurred, planned to return early to meet Jewish community leaders in Amsterdam, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

