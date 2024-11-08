Ballot Battle: McCormick Challenges Provisional Votes in Tight PA Senate Race

In a heated Senate race in Pennsylvania, candidate David McCormick has petitioned the court for permission to challenge numerous provisional ballots in Philadelphia. McCormick, a Republican, is looking to secure his narrow lead over the Democratic incumbent, Bob Casey.

The counting of an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 provisional ballots was set to begin on Friday, a critical factor in this tightly contested election. McCormick's request, filed in the Court of Common Pleas, argues for mass ballot challenges due to concerns of potential non-compliance.

Both the Pennsylvania and U.S. Supreme Courts might play roles in settling these legal disputes, as the case impacts Republican efforts to maintain a Senate majority. The Casey campaign has not commented on the legal processes underway.

