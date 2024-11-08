Left Menu

Ballot Battle: McCormick Challenges Provisional Votes in Tight PA Senate Race

U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick seeks a court order to challenge provisional ballots in Philadelphia, where he holds a slim lead over incumbent Bob Casey. With thousands of provisional ballots to be counted, McCormick's campaign aims to protect election integrity as legal challenges loom in higher courts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wilmington | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a heated Senate race in Pennsylvania, candidate David McCormick has petitioned the court for permission to challenge numerous provisional ballots in Philadelphia. McCormick, a Republican, is looking to secure his narrow lead over the Democratic incumbent, Bob Casey.

The counting of an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 provisional ballots was set to begin on Friday, a critical factor in this tightly contested election. McCormick's request, filed in the Court of Common Pleas, argues for mass ballot challenges due to concerns of potential non-compliance.

Both the Pennsylvania and U.S. Supreme Courts might play roles in settling these legal disputes, as the case impacts Republican efforts to maintain a Senate majority. The Casey campaign has not commented on the legal processes underway.

