Germany's Political Shift: Habeck Eyes Chancellorship as Coalition Collapses

In a significant political development, Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, expressed his intention to run as the Green Party's chancellor candidate, following the recent disbandment of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.

The Greens, currently trailing in popularity polls, are strategizing for a potential early election, despite low support. Habeck announced his candidacy in a video posted on social media, emphasizing that the final decision rests with the German people.

As Scholz's coalition unravels, political movement accelerates with calls for a swift confidence vote in parliament, while industrial leaders urge for a stable government, critical for both domestic recovery and Europe's broader geopolitical landscape.

