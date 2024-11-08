Left Menu

Germany's Political Shift: Habeck Eyes Chancellorship as Coalition Collapses

Robert Habeck, Germany's economy minister and vice chancellor, seeks to become the Green Party's candidate for chancellor following the collapse of Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Although the Greens face low popularity, this move highlights preparations for a possible early election amidst economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant political development, Germany's economy minister, Robert Habeck, expressed his intention to run as the Green Party's chancellor candidate, following the recent disbandment of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition.

The Greens, currently trailing in popularity polls, are strategizing for a potential early election, despite low support. Habeck announced his candidacy in a video posted on social media, emphasizing that the final decision rests with the German people.

As Scholz's coalition unravels, political movement accelerates with calls for a swift confidence vote in parliament, while industrial leaders urge for a stable government, critical for both domestic recovery and Europe's broader geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

