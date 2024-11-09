Trump's Second Term Cabinet: Key Contenders and Speculations

Donald Trump has begun the process of assembling his cabinet for a potential second term as President, with several high-profile figures emerging as likely candidates for key positions. Trump's team is keen on tapping into experienced individuals who were loyal during his previous administration.

Linda McMahon, who headed the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term, is a top contender for Commerce Secretary. McMahon is a prominent Trump supporter and serves on the board of Trump's social media platform, Truth Social. Robert Lighthizer, another loyalist, is being considered for major roles in Treasury and Trade, owing to his pivotal role in the trade war with China.

In antitrust positions, Gail Slater, a policy advisor to VP-elect JD Vance, and Melissa Holyoak, a current FTC commissioner, are both strong candidates. Andrew Finch and Barry Nigro are also in the running, potentially heading the DOJ's antitrust division, where their track records with mergers and acquisitions could be crucial for future regulatory considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)