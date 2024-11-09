Left Menu

Trump's Second Term Cabinet: Key Contenders and Speculations

Donald Trump is in the process of selecting cabinet members and top officials for his administration, eyeing potential candidates like Linda McMahon for Commerce Secretary and Gail Slater for the Federal Trade Commission. Other contenders include Robert Lighthizer, Vivek Ramaswamy, and potential antitrust leaders Melissa Holyoak, Andrew Ferguson, Andrew Finch, and Barry Nigro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:02 IST
Trump's Second Term Cabinet: Key Contenders and Speculations
Trump

Donald Trump has begun the process of assembling his cabinet for a potential second term as President, with several high-profile figures emerging as likely candidates for key positions. Trump's team is keen on tapping into experienced individuals who were loyal during his previous administration.

Linda McMahon, who headed the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term, is a top contender for Commerce Secretary. McMahon is a prominent Trump supporter and serves on the board of Trump's social media platform, Truth Social. Robert Lighthizer, another loyalist, is being considered for major roles in Treasury and Trade, owing to his pivotal role in the trade war with China.

In antitrust positions, Gail Slater, a policy advisor to VP-elect JD Vance, and Melissa Holyoak, a current FTC commissioner, are both strong candidates. Andrew Finch and Barry Nigro are also in the running, potentially heading the DOJ's antitrust division, where their track records with mergers and acquisitions could be crucial for future regulatory considerations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024