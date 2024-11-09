Left Menu

Racist Text Message Scandal Sparks Nationwide Investigation

Authorities are investigating anonymous racist text messages sent to Black Americans, urging them to return to slavery-like conditions. The messages, spread across at least 21 states, have been widely condemned. Despite political tensions around the recent election, officials affirm the messages are unconnected to the Trump campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:28 IST
Racist Text Message Scandal Sparks Nationwide Investigation

Federal and state authorities are intensifying their investigations into anonymous racist text messages sent to Black Americans nationwide. The texts, which suggested a return to slavery, have incited widespread outrage and warnings.

The NAACP reported that the messages targeted recipients in states like Alabama, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, urging them to work on plantations, a disturbing reference to historical enslavement of Black individuals in the U.S. The perpetrators behind these messages remain unidentified.

Authorities in at least 21 states are involved, with civil rights advocates alarmed by a surge in hate rhetoric following the presidential election. Officials, including President Trump's team and Joe Biden's administration, have denounced these acts as unacceptable and are pursuing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024