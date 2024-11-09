Racist Text Message Scandal Sparks Nationwide Investigation

Federal and state authorities are intensifying their investigations into anonymous racist text messages sent to Black Americans nationwide. The texts, which suggested a return to slavery, have incited widespread outrage and warnings.

The NAACP reported that the messages targeted recipients in states like Alabama, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, urging them to work on plantations, a disturbing reference to historical enslavement of Black individuals in the U.S. The perpetrators behind these messages remain unidentified.

Authorities in at least 21 states are involved, with civil rights advocates alarmed by a surge in hate rhetoric following the presidential election. Officials, including President Trump's team and Joe Biden's administration, have denounced these acts as unacceptable and are pursuing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)