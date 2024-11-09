Left Menu

Linda McMahon Poised as Favorite for Commerce Department Role

Linda McMahon, co-founder of WWE and former SBA director, is considered the leading candidate for heading Donald Trump's Department of Commerce. A key supporter and donor for Trump, McMahon's role is not confirmed yet. She commands a significant influence in Trump's transition process.

Updated: 09-11-2024 01:03 IST
Linda McMahon, the renowned professional wrestling magnate and former director of the Small Business Administration, is emerging as the top prospect to head Donald Trump's Department of Commerce, according to sources familiar with the plans.

As an influential donor and supporter of Trump since his initial presidential campaign, McMahon was appointed to co-lead the transition team to vet personnel and draft policy before the election. However, it's yet uncertain if McMahon will secure the position.

Having co-founded the wrestling giant WWE, McMahon resigned from the SBA in 2019 and has been actively involved in pro-Trump initiatives. As Trump selects his cabinet post-victory, her involvement underscores her continued influence within Trump circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

