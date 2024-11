Trump's Powerful Connections: Elon Musk and Zelenskyy Call

In a surprising call, President-elect Donald Trump introduced billionaire Elon Musk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per Ukrainian sources familiar with the discussion, though Musk wasn't present throughout the call. Trump seemingly passed the phone to Musk, allowing Zelenskyy to personally thank him for Starlink satellite internet access aiding Ukraine.

Musk's presence signifies his sway within Trump's advisory circle. Speculation mounts on Musk having an official capacity within Trump's administration focused on government efficiencies. Such a role raises questions due to SpaceX's substantial government agreements, creating potential conflicts of interest.

Amid preparations for his presidential tenure starting January 20, Trump's dialogues with Zelenskyy receive scrutiny. Trump's differing stance on U.S. support against Russia's invasion places current assistance under debate. His past U.S. arms support contrasts with proposed territorial concessions for peace, a notion Zelenskyy opposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)