Court Orders Return of $70,000 Tiffany Engagement Ring
Massachusetts' top court ruled that a bride must return a $70,000 engagement ring to her former fiancé, aligning with the modern trend of treating engagement rings as returnable gifts. The decision concluded a legal battle between Bruce Johnson and Caroline Settino over the pricey piece following a broken engagement.
In a landmark decision, Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that a $70,000 engagement ring must be returned by a would-be bride to her former fiancé. The decision marks the conclusion of a legal battle spanning several years.
The court ruled in favor of Bruce Johnson, who sought the return of the engagement ring from Caroline Settino after calling off their wedding. The court's decision reflects a modern legal trend, treating engagement rings as gifts that must be returned regardless of who is at fault for the breakup.
This ruling ends years of confusion in Massachusetts courts regarding the fate of engagement rings when a relationship fails. It aligns the state with other jurisdictions that have adopted similar positions over the years.
