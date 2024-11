S. Korea's Strategic Alignment with Trump's Policies

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, announced on Tuesday that the nation's vision for an enhanced global role aligns with the policy direction of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Cho highlighted that Trump's policies prioritize the increased responsibilities and security contributions of allies, resonating with South Korea's aims to meet global political and national duties.

This alignment underscores South Korea's ambition to fulfill its international obligations commensurate with its status.

