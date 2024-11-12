Left Menu

Clash of Titans: High Stakes Bypoll in Wayanad

A heated bypoll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency sees key contenders Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas competing for over 14 lakh voters. With extensive security preparations, the polling involves strategic moves by the parties to sway public opinion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 12-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 11:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a hotly contested bypoll, featuring prominent candidates such as Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas. The by-election comes after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, following his victory in Rae Bareli.

As all political fronts rally for support, the Congress aims to retain its stronghold with Priyanka Gandhi making her electoral debut. Meanwhile, the CPI and BJP seek to capitalize on claims that the Congress neglects its voter base after electoral successes.

Security is heightened with CRPF deployment across the area's seven assembly segments. Police have seized drugs, cash, and weapons, emphasizing the tension surrounding Wednesday’s polls. Voter turnout and outcomes are eagerly anticipated, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

