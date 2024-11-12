Clash of Titans: High Stakes Bypoll in Wayanad

The Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a hotly contested bypoll, featuring prominent candidates such as Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, and BJP's Navya Haridas. The by-election comes after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, following his victory in Rae Bareli.

As all political fronts rally for support, the Congress aims to retain its stronghold with Priyanka Gandhi making her electoral debut. Meanwhile, the CPI and BJP seek to capitalize on claims that the Congress neglects its voter base after electoral successes.

Security is heightened with CRPF deployment across the area's seven assembly segments. Police have seized drugs, cash, and weapons, emphasizing the tension surrounding Wednesday’s polls. Voter turnout and outcomes are eagerly anticipated, with results expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)