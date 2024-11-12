Promises Unfulfilled: Jharkhand's Lingering Projects Dilemma

The Congress party launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, focusing on his campaign promises in Jharkhand that have not come to fruition. As Jharkhand readies for polls on November 13 and 20, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted deficiencies in multiple developmental undertakings.

Ramesh listed stalled projects including the medical college in Koderma, promised industrial and educational establishments, and infrastructure developments like the Chatra-Gaya rail line and the Korba-Lohardaga line. He expressed concern over the inactive status of the Mandal dam, vital for addressing the agricultural distress in Jharkhand.

Despite a memorandum for constructing Dhalbhumgarh Airport and the state's induction into the UDAN scheme, aviation projects have seen little progress. Ramesh urged voters in Jharkhand to consider these issues before casting their ballots, emphasizing the gap between promises and performance under Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)