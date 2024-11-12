Promises Unfulfilled: Jharkhand's Lingering Projects Dilemma
The Congress criticized PM Modi's unmet promises in Jharkhand, highlighting delayed projects like medical colleges, IT institutions, and infrastructure. Jairam Ramesh pointed out stagnation in projects such as the Mandal dam, Chatra-Gaya rail, and Dhalbhumgarh Airport, urging Jharkhand voters to respond in upcoming elections.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, focusing on his campaign promises in Jharkhand that have not come to fruition. As Jharkhand readies for polls on November 13 and 20, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted deficiencies in multiple developmental undertakings.
Ramesh listed stalled projects including the medical college in Koderma, promised industrial and educational establishments, and infrastructure developments like the Chatra-Gaya rail line and the Korba-Lohardaga line. He expressed concern over the inactive status of the Mandal dam, vital for addressing the agricultural distress in Jharkhand.
Despite a memorandum for constructing Dhalbhumgarh Airport and the state's induction into the UDAN scheme, aviation projects have seen little progress. Ramesh urged voters in Jharkhand to consider these issues before casting their ballots, emphasizing the gap between promises and performance under Modi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Promises
- Jharkhand
- Congress
- Railway
- Airport
- Dam
- Medical College
- Industrial
- Projects
ALSO READ
MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri Clears Up Airport Cartridge Incident
Sharjah Airport Launches First Direct Flight to the Maldives
UN Expert Calls for Climate Justice Framework to Address Loss and Damage Impacting Human Rights
GSL Unveils Adamya and Akshar: A Leap Towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal Spark Airport Fashion Buzz Ahead of New Film