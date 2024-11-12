Pound Plummets Amid Wage Dip and Dollar Surge

The British pound tumbled to a three-month low as regular wage growth slowed and unemployment rose, according to Tuesday's data. These economic indicators, coupled with the U.S. dollar's surge following Donald Trump's election win, further contributed to the pound's decline.

In early European trading, sterling fell 0.5% to $1.2806, marking its weakest point since mid-August, before partially recovering to $1.2814. The pound also weakened against the euro, with the single currency gaining 0.2% to reach 82.97 pence.

The Bank of England might consider a gradual interest rate reduction as private sector regular pay moderates. Meanwhile, President-elect Trump's proposed tariffs could pose challenges for U.K.'s trade dynamics, despite the pound's relatively better performance compared to the euro since the U.S. election.

