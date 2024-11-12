Left Menu

BJP's Dushyant Gautam Slams Nana Patole Over 'Dog' Remark: A Pre-Election Controversy Heats Up

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole's 'dog' remark towards the BJP has sparked a political storm, with BJP's Dushyant Gautam rebuking the comment as disrespectful. This controversy emerges amidst the approaching Maharashtra Assembly elections, as parties rally and tensions heighten. BJP leaders attribute the remark to Congress's election frustration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:10 IST
BJP's Dushyant Gautam Slams Nana Patole Over 'Dog' Remark: A Pre-Election Controversy Heats Up
BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam criticized Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole for his contentious 'dog' remark about BJP leaders, labeling it disrespectful. Gautam reminded Patole of the alleged neglect shown to Congress's own national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination filing, underscoring internal disrespect.

Gautam asserted, "While using such words, he should remember that they kept their party's national president outside like untouchables during nomination filing." Several BJP leaders echoed Gautam's sentiments, condemning Patole's remarks as a reflection of Congress's frustration over the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The controversy unfolded as Patole, while campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Akola, criticized the BJP's attitude toward the OBC community, using the 'dog' analogy. BJP leaders, including Kirit Somaiya, linked Patole's comments to the MVA's electoral difficulties, highlighting a sense of disappointment and desperation as elections approach.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of an 'Emergency' mindset and stifling free speech, pointing to Patole's remarks as evidence. He referenced other divisive statements by Congress leaders, further fueling the political tensions.

Amidst this, JD(S) condemned another instance of alleged racial insensitivity by a Congress leader in Karnataka. The Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20, witness increased rivalry as the opposition MVA coalition challenges the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024