BJP's Dushyant Gautam Slams Nana Patole Over 'Dog' Remark: A Pre-Election Controversy Heats Up
Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole's 'dog' remark towards the BJP has sparked a political storm, with BJP's Dushyant Gautam rebuking the comment as disrespectful. This controversy emerges amidst the approaching Maharashtra Assembly elections, as parties rally and tensions heighten. BJP leaders attribute the remark to Congress's election frustration.
BJP National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam criticized Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole for his contentious 'dog' remark about BJP leaders, labeling it disrespectful. Gautam reminded Patole of the alleged neglect shown to Congress's own national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination filing, underscoring internal disrespect.
Gautam asserted, "While using such words, he should remember that they kept their party's national president outside like untouchables during nomination filing." Several BJP leaders echoed Gautam's sentiments, condemning Patole's remarks as a reflection of Congress's frustration over the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.
The controversy unfolded as Patole, while campaigning for the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Akola, criticized the BJP's attitude toward the OBC community, using the 'dog' analogy. BJP leaders, including Kirit Somaiya, linked Patole's comments to the MVA's electoral difficulties, highlighting a sense of disappointment and desperation as elections approach.
BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari accused Congress of an 'Emergency' mindset and stifling free speech, pointing to Patole's remarks as evidence. He referenced other divisive statements by Congress leaders, further fueling the political tensions.
Amidst this, JD(S) condemned another instance of alleged racial insensitivity by a Congress leader in Karnataka. The Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20, witness increased rivalry as the opposition MVA coalition challenges the BJP-backed Mahayuti alliance.
